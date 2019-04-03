Social media threat sends authorities to CHS prom

Out of an abundance of caution, officers from Claxton, Statesboro, and Georgia Southern police departments attended the Claxton High School prom Saturday night, where it was being held on the Georgia Southern University Campus. The high level of police presence at the event stemmed from a threat made toward the prom on social media app Snapchat. The threat came just days before the event, scheduled for March 30.

The posted social media threat included “I’m tired of gettin bullied,” and referenced “shooting” and “bomb.”

Although those who attended Saturday’s prom may never forget the threat, neither will they forget the memories made that night – from gowns and suits, to corsages, limos, dancing, and laughter.

By Julie Braly, Editor