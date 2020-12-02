Socks for Seniors drive

Evans County Library is collecting non-skid/non-slip socks for each senior citizen in local nursing homes. Their goal is to collect 150 pairs of socks.

You may shop local and deliver the non-skid/non-slip socks to the library. Please make sure the socks are non-skid/non-slip and that the pattern/color would be appropriate for both males and females.

For those who prefer shopping online, they have created an Amazon wish list, which can be found at https://amzn.to/3nvAstL . You may order from their wish list and have the socks shipped directly to the library. When you place an order from their wish list, the library’s shipping address is already pre-populated and the items will be shipped directly to them.

The donation deadline is Wednesday, December 16.