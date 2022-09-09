Soft Lockdown lifted at Claxton Elementary School

Claxton Elementary School (CES) was placed on a soft lockdown this morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. but was lifted just five minutes later.

ECCSS stated an unauthorized parent arrived on campus and attempted to check out two students from school. School Resource Officer Rhiannon Cason was on campus and immediately contacted the Claxton Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Within five minutes, the individual was in custody. All students and employees are safe. The lockdown was lifted at 10:20 a.m.

According to Chief Dale Kirkland, the CPD responded to a domestic violence call this morning and were actively searching for an individual in relation to the incident. During that time, CPD was notified the same individual was at CES and was detained within the safety vestibule at the entrance of the school.

Law Enforcement officials with CPD and Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Kirkland stated he arrested the individual to secure a warrant related to the Family Violence that occurred earlier.

According to a press release from the Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS), a soft lockdown involves locking all classrooms and discontinuing movement throughout the school until a situation is resolved.

This is a developing story and additional details will be obtained and shared.