Southern Family Medicine observes 10th Anniversary here on August 21

Dr. T.J. Miller and staff at Southern Family Medicine in Claxton will observe the 10th anniversary of the local practice on Monday, August 21. Created as a partnership between Dr. Miller, a Claxton native, and Dr. Glen Dasher to serve the community and help meet local residents’ healthcare needs, the practice includes the Claxton office and one in Statesboro. The Claxton location serves some 9,000 patients from Evans and surrounding counties, while the Statesboro office provides healthcare services for some 12,000 patients.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.