Southern Social held in Bellville at train depot

A large crowd enjoyed food, fellowship, laughter and live music when the Friends of Bellville hosted ‘A Bellville Southern Social’ outdoor fundraiser Saturday evening.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks, and various deserts were sold from 6 – 7 p.m. to raise funds for Friends of Bellville. Visitors relaxed and enjoyed the music, along with laughter and conversation, as they gathered around the depot while sitting at tables, in their lawn chairs, or on tailgates and golf carts…

…Live music at the train depot, provided by The Ripleys, began around 7 p.m. and had a few people up and dancing.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper and our e-edition by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor