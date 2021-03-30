Souvern Pridge Beasley, 79, passed away at his home March 26 after a long illness. He was a native of Evans County and a 1961 graduate of Claxton High School. He was of Baptist Faith. Pridge served in the Vietnam War as a radio operator and was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal. After returning home he worked for Union Camp and later went to school for heavy duty equipment. He was working for Evans County Road Department when he retired in December of 2017. In 1967 he met and married Judy. They had two children and Judy had children who he raised as his own. He loved gardening and worked hard his entire life. He was well loved by the entire community. Pridge was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Eugene and Viola NeSmith Beasley. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Judy Elders Beasley of Claxton; two sons, James Beasley of California and Frank Beasley of Claxton; two daughters, Eileen (Darin) of California and Melissa Holton of Florida; one brother, Wrence Beasley of Claxton; four sisters, Priscilla Burdette of Ellabell, Aubrey Moss of Texas, Noreen Leggett of Georgia and Joyce Turner of Georgia; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral service. Masks must be worn. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, at 1 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig Sapp officiating. Burial will be in Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be given to a charity of choice. Pallbearers will be Lamar Burdette, Eddie Fluet, Austin Beasley, Terrance NeSmith, Kirk Hendrix, Michael Edwards, Jerry Elders and Robbie Leggett. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.