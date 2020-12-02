Spay Clax Ornament Exchange

Spay Clax has a needs list and have come up with a fun way for you to help.

Spay Clax has a Christmas tree set up just inside the entrance of Ace Hardware in Claxton. The tree is decorated with a variety of animal ornaments proudly painted and decorated by local youth, residents of NorthSpring Assisted Living, and several other individuals within Evans County.

Please donate items from the needs list provided below and exchange it for any ornament on the Spay Clax Christmas tree at Ace Hardware in Claxton. A donation box will be set up beside the tree.

Needs List: dog food (dry); cat food (wet or dry); tuna or sardines (in oil); plastic forks and spoons; bleach; laundry detergent; towels or small blankets; and gallon size storage bags.

Monetary donations are always needed and welcome.

Spay Clax is a County wide non-profit organization run solely by volunteers. Their mission is to help spay and neuter animals in Evans County. All donations are use for the organization’s spay and neuter and TNR programs. To learn more about Spay Clax, visit its facebook page.