Speaker Huff discusses effective communication at Saturday’s MLK Banquet

The Evans County Afro-American Society and MLK Observance Committee hosted their 38th annual MLK Unity Banquet on Saturday, January 6. The event was one of many staged in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy, held at the Evans County Community Center. The banquet recognized community organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to the efforts of the Evans County Afro-American Society.

