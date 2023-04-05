Special Education employee charged with cruelty to children last week, leading to termination by ECCSS

A Special Education employee with the Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) was charged last week with cruelty to children, leading to his dismissal. Eric Robert Campbell, 44, of a Statesboro address was terminated, according to information provided by the school system, the day after he was charged with cruelty to children, first degree, deprivation of sustenance. Campbell has been employed with the ECCSS since July 2021, as a Special Education paraprofessional.

