Special events planned for last CHS regular season football game at Bell Memorial Field 

The Public is invited to join in a tribute at historical Pecan Grove

The last regular season Claxton High School (CHS) football game at the historic Bell Memorial Field, also known as the Pecan Grove, will be played on Friday, November 4, 2022.

CHS football will move to a newly constructed Veterans Memorial Field at Tiger Town for the 2023 season, and Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS) is planning a series of special events and commemorative activities for students, staff, and our community as the final football season at Bell Memorial comes to a close.

…..Former CHS football players, cheerleaders, band members, and coaches from the 1940s until now will be invited to participate in a special halftime ceremony. Former Tigers who wish to participate will be asked to sign in at a tent near the home bleachers, and there will be special seating – based on their decade of play – marked off for them to be included in the ceremony.

