Special Olympics held Saturday

Clouds may have covered the sunshine Saturday morning but the bright smiles of the crowd and the athletes lit up the day at the Evans County Special Olympics. The games began at 10 a.m. at Tiger Town when the athletes walked in to the beat of “Eye of the Tiger” courtesy of the Claxton High School band that were joined by some musicians from Claxton Middle School. Special Olympic athlete Seth Brinkley followed with singing the National Anthem.

Excitement filled the air as the athletes divided into groups to begin, ranging in ages from 8 – 23. Students from CES, CMS, CHS and home school programs made up this year’s 18 competitors. Hall of Famers – students who have completed school but stay registered to compete – joined them.

By Julie Braly, Editor