Spike in COVID cases prompts Evans County Schools to return to A-B Instructional Model

Evans County School System (ECSS) announced Thursday the district would return to A-B Instructional Model beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision came after Superintendent Marty Waters and the Evans County Board of Education held a conference Thursday to consider the health and safety status of schools in relation to the spike in cases throughout the community.

…As students, faculty, and staff returned to school Monday, under the A-B model, the number of absences related to COVID had once again increased significantly, particularly at Claxton Elementary School (CES). CES Principal Bobby Costlow reported a total of 15 staff members and 73 students quarantined due to exposure, all of which occurred outside of the school…

By Julie Braly, Editor