SSU President to address MLK Unity Banquet Saturday night

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Savannah State University President Dr. Jermaine Whirl – the 15th president of SSU and past president of Augusta Technical College, will deliver the keynote address for the Evans County Afro American (ECAA) Society’s 40th Anniversary Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Banquet, scheduled here Saturday night, Jan. 10.

The Unity Banquet is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Evans County Community Center (ECCC), to be held in conjunction with the annual observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the January 7 edition of The Enterprise).