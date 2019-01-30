St. Joseph Lodge, #76 recognized

Members of St. Joseph Lodge, #76 were presented the 2018 Charles L. Bailey Community Service Award for Outstanding Community Services. The presentation was made during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day kick-off breakfast hosted by the Evans County Chapter of NAACP, #5181.

By Julie Braly, Editor