Stacey Faye Mitchell Nease passed away August 10, 2018. Stacey was born on November 14, 1964 in Savannah, Georgia. She was a huge fan of Elvis and loved all foods that were chocolate. She attended Lithonia High School in Lithonia and graduated in 1982 from West Anchorage High School in Anchorage, Alaska. After graduation Stacey married and had three children who she loved with all of her heart. She spent her later years in Carnesville and Toccoa, Georgia. She was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Edwards Morris; father, Landal Mitchell; and son, Kody Nease. Stacey is survived by her children, Shilo McDonald and Dylan Nease; six granddaughters, (grandson to arrive in October); step-mother, Susan Mitchell; brothers, Landy Mitchell, Bret Morris; sisters, Bree Morris Harding, Jennifer Edmunds, Stephanie McDaniel; bonus brother and sister, John Durkee and Stefanie Basye; 10 nieces, two nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life for Stacey will be held Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 190 Mount Olive Road, Commerce Georgia 30529. For all of you that have followed Stacey’s story for the last seven years, thank you for all of the prayers, phone calls, emails and Facebook posts.