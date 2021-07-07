Stanfield appointed Chief Registrar; Milton, Massey to serve on Board

Irene Stanfield, Pat Milton and Sharon Massey were sworn into office on Wednesday, June 30. Stanfield has been appointed chief registrar while Milton and Massey were appointed to the Board of Registrars for the Evans County Elections Office.

Stanfield’s four-year term and Milton’s and Massey’s two-year terms officially began July 1, 2021.

By Julie Braly, Editor