A beloved husband, father, son and friend, Mr. Stanley Bacon, 59, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 11. Stanley was born on February 5, 1961 in Statesboro, to Martha Lee Bacon. As a child, Stanley joined First Christ Holiness Church where he enjoyed playing the bass guitar. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1979 where he excelled in sports. As a student athlete, he accomplished many goals. He was the first athlete at Claxton High School to perform a “slam dunk” when it became legal. Furthering his education, Stanley attended the College of Canyons in Santa Clarita, Ca., where he was so profound as a wide receiver that a hamburger was named in his honor. He later transferred to Murray State University in Murray, Ky. on a full football scholarship where he majored in Criminal Justice. After college, Stanley began a career as a correctional officer at Georgia State Prison, later retiring from the Evans County Board of Education after 16 years of faithful service. Stanley had a great impact on many lives within the Evans County community because of his caring nature and willingness to help others. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie and Mattie Bacon; aunt, Mary Lee Byrd; and uncle, Jerome Bacon. Stanley leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his adoring wife of 35 years, Shelia Bacon of Claxton; two sons, Antoine Mikell of Claxton and Antonio Bacon of California; a loving mother, Martha Lee Bacon (Bishop Bennie Bacon, Sr.) of Glennville; one brother, Vincent Bacon (Teesha of Vine Grove, Ky.; two aunts, Freddie Chance and Elizabeth Robinson; two uncles, Maurice Bacon and Albert Bacon (Bobbie); a host of in-laws, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 17, at 12 p.m., at Hagan Cemetery with Bishop Dr. Eddie B. Ball, Eulogist and Rev. Vivian Byrd, Presider. Pallbearers were Tony Byrd, Ivory Evans, Larry Brown, Tony Douse and Alexander Mobley. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Wright and Matthew Mobley. Moody’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.