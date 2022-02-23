STAR students, STAR teachers to be honored at annual banquet

Two of the county’s brightest students will be honored at this year’s STAR student luncheon this Thursday.

This year’s Pinewood Christian Academy STAR student is Shannon Potts, daughter of Eddie and Dana Potts. Walden Hackle, son of Al and June Hackle, is Claxton High School’s STAR student.

The (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) STAR program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors. STAR students are selected based upon their SAT scores and academic performance.

