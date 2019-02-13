STAR students and teachers recognized

STAR students and teachers were recognized at the annual STAR Awards Luncheon held Feb. 7, which was hosted by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce. This year marks the sixty-first year the Chamber has served as the local sponsor for the STAR program.

Hunter Boyett and Irene Lee were named this year’s STAR students. Hunter named Susan Todd as his STAR teacher and Irene chose Angie Miller as hers.

By Julie Braly, Editor