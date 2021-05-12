STAR students, STAR teachers to be honored at Chamber luncheon

Evans County will honor two of its brightest students later this week as Evans County’s STAR students will be recognized at a luncheon hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. This years’ Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) STAR student is Thomas Rogers, son of Charlton and Anna Rogers of Glennville and Claxton High School’s (CHS) STAR student is Jordan Simmons, daughter of Johnny and Jamie Simmons of Claxton.

…Rogers chose Susan Nobles as his STAR teacher…

…“I nominated Susan Todd as my STAR Teacher, because…,” said Simmons.

By Julie Braly, Editor