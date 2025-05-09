State audit puts school leadership in spotlight; Supt.: ‘Issues not the result of misuse of funds’

Findings released last week in a report issued by the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts (DOAA), revealed a number of material weaknesses and deficiencies for the Fiscal year 2024 accounting period.

In the report released April 30, State Auditor Greg S. Griffin noted in his Financial Statement Findings that the Evans County Board of Education’s “…controls over spending and employee compensation processes were overridden by management, resulting in unallowable purchases, unauthorized approval and improper payments to employees…”

