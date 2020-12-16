State Investigates Claxton Fire Which Destroyed Entertainment Complex

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today (Dec. 16, 2020) that his State Fire Investigations Unit is looking into a fire at the Airport Entertainment Complex in Claxton. The fire occurred on Sunday, December 6, around 2 a.m. at the complex off of Hwy. 301 across from the Claxton-Evans County Airport in Evans County.

The Evans County Fire Department put out the flames on December 6, and Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit was contacted two days after the fire to provide assistance. A witness reported seeing a vehicle parked in front of the building prior to this fire and two other fires occurred on the same date at vacant structures within Evans County.

“Unfortunately, we do suspect there was criminal intent involved in this fire,” said Commissioner King. “Entertainment venues across our state have been hit hard by this pandemic, and this fire offered another big blow to the hardworking Georgians living in Claxton. We will work around the clock to make sure this fire is fully investigated, all leads are tracked down, and justice is served.”

Commissioner King’s team will continue to work on this case alongside the Evans County Fire Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

Local residents with possible leads regarding this fire are urged to contact the State Fire Investigations Hotline at 1800-656-2298. Callers can remain anonymous on this 24-hour tip line.