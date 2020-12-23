State investigates local fires

Posted By: newsroom December 23, 2020

Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s State Fire Investigations Unit has ruled one recent Evans County fire an act of arson. The unit is also investigating a second fire, occurring within Evans County just three days later, as it is also suspected to be arson.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our online archives dating back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor

 

 

