State School Superintendent visits Evans County schools

State School Superintendent Richard Woods visited Claxton Elementary School and the site of the new Claxton High School last Monday.

…Supt. Woods toured the newly renovated Claxton Elementary School (CES) where he visited classrooms to observe instruction, the new STEM collaboration and academic interventions. While at CES Woods presented all fourth grade students with a signed copy of a book containing the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag, Star Spangled Banner, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Woods then visited the construction site of the new high school. Woods was provided overview of the project, an explanation of the new Evans Region College and Career Academy during a walking tour of the new facility which is scheduled to open in July.