Status of construction of new CHS among topics discussed at BOE meeting

Evans County School Superintendent Marty Waters shared current photographs as he provided an update on construction of the new Claxton High School as part of his superintendent’s report during the Evans County Board of Education work session held Jan. 11.

Waters reported: 98% of masonry work has been completed; exterior windows are being installed; 85% of roof installation…

By Julie Braly, Editor