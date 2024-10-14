Stella Todd Fields, 81, died peacefully on October 12, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Stella was born in Evans County, Georgia, on October 31, 1942, to Bernice and Melrose Todd. She was married 43 years to the love of her life, Reuben “Punch” Fields, until his death in 2004. Stella was a graduate of the class of 1960 from Claxton High School. She was a member of Bellville Methodist Church, was Worthy Matron of the Martha Washington Chapter of the Eastern Star, past member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Claxton Shrine Club. Stella retired from the Department of Juvenile Justice, where she loved her job and work family. She was a wonderful cook, and often hosted many meals. She loved her family and was happiest spending time with them as well as shopping with her life-long best friend, Jean Miller. In addition to her parents, Bernice and Melrose Todd, and husband, Reuben “Punch” Fields, she is preceded in death by, a brother, Gerald Todd. Surviving are her daughter, Tena (Danny) Bell; son, Dale (Christa) Fields; grandchildren, Daniel Bell and fiancé, Kelsey Burrell, Katie Bell, Tal Fields, Tori Fields and fiancé, Nathan Campbell; great-grandchild, Jackson Campbell; sisters-in-law, Karen Fields, Geneva Stephens, and Freida (Carter) Bulloch; numerous nieces, nephews, and Bill and Janice Pryor, her “adopted family” who loved, and helped care for her. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 15, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. David Daus officiating. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Stephens, Wayne Beasley, Billy Fields, Joey Fields, Ja Stephens, and Rooks Bird. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church of Claxton, P.O. Box 607, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or a charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.