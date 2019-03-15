Stella Yager Davis, 87, passed away Monday, March 11. She was born May 23, 1931 to Willard and Viola Yager and lived in this area most of her life. She was a retired seamstress, a homemaker, who loved to cook for her family, fish and travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Davis, Sr.; four brother and two sisters.

She is survived by her spouse, Milam Taylor of Glennville; step-children, George Davis, Jr. of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Ron Taylor and Don Taylor, both of Glennville; John Taylor of Ellabell, Ga., Bob Taylor of Stone Mountain, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, March 15, at Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Sapp officiating.

Burial will be private.