Stewart Maxwell Bolen, Sr., of Evans County, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, Stewart was the son of Ryson Bolen and Hazel Croft Bolen. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he later retired from Georgia Pacific. Stewart had a deep love for the outdoors, especially fishing. He enjoyed participating in online auctions. He found great joy in traveling through the mountains of Tennessee and Georgia, particularly drawn to the waterfalls, nature, and Civil War history of the region. A memorable highlight was his visit to Tunnel Hill, where he marveled at the engineering of the tunnel and its historical significance. Known for his excellent cooking and treasured recipes, Stewart was also known among family and friends for his lively political debates. He was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Ryson Bolen; his brother, Phillip Bolen; and his sister, Esther Bolen Newman. Stewart is survived by his children, Max Bolen, Michael Bolen, and Angela Bolen; his grandchildren, Brayden Lamb and Asher Crouse; his mother, Hazel Croft Bolen; his brother, Stevie Bolen; his sister, Vinell Bolen; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is entrusted with the arrangements.