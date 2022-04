The Honorable D. Jay Stewart, Superior Court Judge of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit has been elected by the Superior Court Judges of the First District, which includes the Atlantic, Brunswick, Eastern, Ogeechee, and Waycross Circuits, to serve a two-year term as Administrative Judge for the First Judicial District effective July 1, 2022.

