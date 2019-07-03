Stolen truck recovered; Arrest made within 24 hours

Johnathan Skylar Kennedy, 18, was arrested Thursday, June 27, in relation to the theft of a 2009 Chevrolet truck last week.

Kennedy faces multiple charges from Claxton Police Department (CPD), the Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) and Georgia State Patrol including; aggravated assault against a police officer (with vehicle), theft of a motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property (hand gun), fleeing and attempting to elude and possession of marijuana.

By Julie Braly, Editor