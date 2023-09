Evans County was waterlogged within a matter of hours on Wednesday, August 30 with an estimated 8-10″ of rain falling due to Hurricane Idalia. The Flood Warning caused by Idalia expired over the weekend, which was initially not set to expire until early Wednesday, September 6. Overflowing at around 13.5 feet, the Canoochee River flooded Hill- side Drive, the main access road into Canoochee Properties.