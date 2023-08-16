Storm winds down trees, damage home

The Murphy family of Daisy, Ga is now displaced after severe thunderstorms Tuesday, August 8 downed a large pecan tree onto their mobile home off Railroad Ave. The tree caused extensive water, siding, and roof damage to the home and is causing the roof to fall in. Nobody was injured when the tree fell over the master bedroom and kitchen. The family’s insurance company is currently working to determine if the house is a total loss. As of Friday, August 11, the tree is still laying atop the house.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.