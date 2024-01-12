Storms to hit Claxton Friday Evening

OVERVIEW:

A low pressure system is expected to strengthen while tracking across the Mississippi River Valley and Great Lakes region Friday into Friday night. A strong cold front associated with the system will push through the area Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop late Friday morning and persist through Friday evening. Some of the storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated, brief tornadoes. Additionally, gusty winds and high surf are expected ahead of and behind the cold front.

TIMING:

Severe Thunderstorms: Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Strong Non-Thunderstorm Winds: Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Coastal Flooding: Friday morning high tide occurring around 8:30 AM.

High Surf: Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning.

HAZARDS & IMPACTS:

Severe Thunderstorms and Non-Thunderstorm Winds.

Damaging Winds: Wind gusts in excess of 58 mph could damage trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages.

Tornadoes: Isolated, brief tornadoes are possible.

Land: Winds 20-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph are possible.