Strickland Cultural Arts Center restoration project bid $3.6 million for former school

Bids for the Jack and Muriel Strickland Cultural Arts Center’s restoration project were reviewed and accepted during the monthly board meeting of the Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton and Evans County on July 17. Lynn Construction is managing the construction projects, and securing the lowest bids. The bids consist of interior and exterior utility and protection cost, including HVAC unit management, elevator cost, fire protection plan services, and more.

