Strickland Foundation endowment worth $1.5 million to fund ASN Program at OTC

The George W. Strickland Jr. Foundation and its Board of Directors’ has signed an agree- ment with the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation to fund an endowment worth $1.5 million. The endowment, the largest in the College’s history, will be used to establish an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree. The new degree pathway is scheduled to accept its first cohort in January of 2024.

