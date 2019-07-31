Strickland Foundation gifts $400,000 for UGA scholarships

The George W. Strickland Jr. Foundation recently gifted $400,000 to establish four Georgia Commitment Scholarships at the University of Georgia. Scholarships will be awarded starting in Fall 2019 and prioritize students from 16 rural counties including Evans County.

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor