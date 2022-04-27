String of AC Thefts Investigated; Suspects face felony charges

Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is investigating a recent string of felony thefts of exterior air conditioning units.

According to a press release issued by ECSO late Monday, the first incident occurred between April 19-20, 2022, where the exterior air conditioning unit was taken from St. John’s Baptist Church located on North Grady Street in Claxton. The theft was discovered April 21.

The second and third incidents were discovered Monday morning when employees of Pizza Hut and Coastal Income Tax also discovered the exterior air conditioning units had been stolen. The two businesses are located in the Plaza North Shopping Center off Hwy. 301 and the thefts occurred between April, 24-25. It is suspected these crimes are occurring late in the evening or in the early morning hours.

ECSO is asking for anyone with information relating to these crimes to contact them by calling (912) 739-1611 or via their Facebook page.

As a reminder to the public, ECSO says they would like citizens to safeguard their property, lock their homes and vehicles and report any suspicious activity as soon as possible to local law enforcement. Most property crime cases are solved from information provided by the public.