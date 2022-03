Students and staff of Claxton High School (CHS), along with the Evans County community, are mourning the loss of resident and teacher Julie Sikes, 42, who died in an auto accident Monday afternoon.

Sikes began teaching for the Evans County Charter School System at the beginning of the 2011-2012 school year…

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.