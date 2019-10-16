Surviving Breast Cancer: You can’t go it alone!

Life is full of everyday struggles like keeping to a schedule, paying bills, and remembering to pick up the dry cleaning. Those are just a few of the basic tasks millions of people wake up to and tackle five or more days a week. However, there are those who face much more demanding obstacles.

Claxton native Elizabeth Goodson is one of them. Goodson was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2016. “I had known for a while that something just wasn’t right . . . .

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer