Susan Beasley deLesdernier, 65, passed away at West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange, Ga. She was a native of Chatham County and has lived in west Georgia since 1995 where her husband Mark retired from the U.S. Navy. Susan was a member of Greenville Baptist Church. Susan and Mark enjoyed traveling together. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved to watch hummingbirds as well as volunteering at Vernon Woods in LaGrange. After receiving dialysis treatments and then a kidney transplant she became a dialysis tech to help others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Edna Beasley and sister Tamara Beasley. Surviving are her husband, Mark deLesdernier; sister, Barbara Elaine Head Visitation will be Monday, April 29, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, April, 29, at 10 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hillcrest Abby East at 1 p.m. in Savannah. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.