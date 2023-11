Susan Carol Williams Burrow passed away October 28, 2023. A native of Claxton, daughter of Nan and Lambert Williams and sister to Nanette Williams Anderson, Susan was born on March 2, 1940. She was married at Claxton First Church on December 17, 1961 to Joel Martin Burrow, an Atlanta native. Susan graduated from Claxton High School and LaGrange College and was a talented graphic artist. She was also a full time mother to Dr. Laura Youngblood/Paul, Sharon Elizabeth Burrow and J. Martin Burrow, Jr./Katy. She had 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Susan gave love and laughter generously and will be deeply missed.