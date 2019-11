Suspect Mickey Lewis Byrd, Jr., of Claxton, has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Steven Moore that occurred earlier this week.

According to Evans County Sheriff Randall Tippins, Byrd was arrested a short time ago and is being held at the Bulloch County jail.

U.S. Marshals, Statesboro Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s office assisted in the arrest.

No further details have been released at this time.