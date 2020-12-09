Suspect falls through store ceiling during a failed escape from police

Dollar General in Claxton sustained significant damage when a suspect fell through the business’ ceiling as he attempted to escape law enforcement officers.

Bernard Jarrell McCray, 30, of Claxton, was arrested Dec. 1, and charged with disorderly person, criminal damage to property, and obstructing law enforcement officers.

According to an incident report obtained from Claxton Police Department, McCray had been at the Dollar General store on North Duval Street in Claxton earlier in the day and allegedly shoplifted but left the scene…

By Julie Braly, Editor