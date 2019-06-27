Suspect in brutal beating captured

Lavonta Tillman, has been arrested and is being charged in relation to the brutal beating of Loren Manner that occurred on Olliff Street in Claxton last week. Officers with the Claxton Police Department (CPD) located Tillman in Long County a short time ago and with the assistance of the Long County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) captured him. He was transported and just arrived at the Claxton Jail. CPD thanks the Evans County, Tattnall County and Long County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls Services for their assistance in this case.

Additional details about the arrest and charges will be released when available.

Julie Braly, Editor