Suspect out on bond for 13 charges arrested again

Herbert Lee Anderson, III, 20, of Claxton, was arrested and charged with trafficking in ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Law enforcement officials from Claxton Police Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (probation) with a residence check on Jones Street in Claxton on September 26.

By Julie Braly, Editor