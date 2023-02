A suspect in the Christmas Day killing of Marvin Smith, 31, at a residential address in Claxton is now being held in the Tattnall County Jail in Reidsville. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Darrell Williams, 24, surrendered to U.S. Marshals at the jail late Monday.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.