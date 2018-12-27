Swearing in ceremony held at courthouse

Elected officials who are starting a new term were sworn in by Probate Court Judge Darin McCoy on Thursday, December 27. All terms of office for these individuals will be January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2022.

Officials who were sworn in were from the Board of Education, County Commissioners, and a State Court Judge.

“These officials that we have here this morning don’t take their jobs lightly . . . I appreciate your service,” said McCoy. “It is my honor to administer the oath of office this morning for our officials for this next term.”

By Julie Braly, Editor