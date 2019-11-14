Swift arrest made in fatal shooting

According to arrest wants, Byrd is charged with murder when he “did, with malice aforethought, commit the offense of murder by causing the death of Steven Craig Moore by shooting him multiple times with a handgun.” Byrd is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Evans County Sheriff Randall Tippins said last week that……

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor