Swift arrest made in school burglaries

Rodney Jason Hall, 53, of Statesboro, was arrested and charged just two days after it was discovered burglaries had occurred at Claxton High School and Claxton Elementary School last weekend.

On Monday, April 22, it was discovered that CHS and CES had been broken into during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 20. During the course of the investigation it was learned that a lone black male subject had entered both schools.

By Julie Braly, Editor