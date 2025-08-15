Sybil Miles Thrift, 84, died Thursday, August 14, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Sybil was born April 23, 1941, in Evans County, and was the youngest child of Douglas and Fairsy Jane Green Miles. She graduated from Claxton High School in 1959. She was a homemaker when her children were young, and later worked for the Evans County Department of Family and Children Services. She took pride in being the oldest active female member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Sybil was an amazing storyteller who loved reading, gardening, shopping, never cooking a single meal if she could help it, and traveling every chance she got. Her greatest joys in life were her “youngins.” She is predeceased by her parents; siblings, Loree Lewis, Leamon Miles, Bessie Braden, Claudine Rhiner, and Jane Rush; and son-in-law, Virgil Rainey. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Greene Thrift, Sr.; her children Greene “Duke” Thrift, Jr. (Mary Ellen), Leigh Rainey (Lester Jackson), and Steven Thrift; grandchildren, Will Thrift (April), Lindsey Champion (Brandon), Chris Rainey (Robin), and Wesley Thrift; great-grandchildren, Lauren Thrift (Samari McBride), William Duke Thrift, Baylee Thrift, Cal Champion, Harper Champion, Thomas Rainey, Demetrius Thrift, and Vergil Thrift; and great-great-grandson, Kaycen McBride. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 16, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 16, 12:00 p.m.. at Evergreen Baptist Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be William Duke Thrift, Brandon Champion, Wesley Thrift, Chris Rainey, George Holland, Jimmy Powell and Harvey Lively. Remembrances may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church, P.O. Box 325, Cobbtown, Ga. 30420 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.